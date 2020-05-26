AEW President & CEO Tony Khan held a Memorial Day party for friends and employees on Monday.

Mike Tyson and Henry Cejudo were among the stars attending the party from outside of the pro wrestling world. Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Britt Baker, Taz, Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, Brian Cage, Orange Cassidy, Marko Stunt, Nyla Rose, Anna Jay, and Vickie Guerrero also attended, among others.

Guerrero, who was in attendance for AEW Double Or Nothing on Saturday, noted on Twitter that this was a beach party. She also said she's "all in" with AEW.

"Beach party @allelitewrestling style day filled w laughs, conversation, & great food!! Thank you @tonyrkhan & staff....this side of the fence has grass that is bright green and blooming w flowers!! Incredible week making new friends and hugging familiar faces!! #imallin," Vickie tweeted.

You can see several photos from the party below:

