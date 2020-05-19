Major League Wrestling announced that ECW Original The Blue Meanie's new podcast "Mind of the Meanie" will be joining the MLW Radio Network.

The former WWE star issued a statement about his podcast joining MLW Radio Network:

"I'm excited that Mind of the Meanie is now part of the MLW Radio Network," said Meanie. "We have been having so much fun with our show. Being powered by the MLW Radio Network is a BIG accomplishment! I'm flattered to be welcomed into their family of shows!!"

FITE.tv's Josh Shernoff also joins Blue Meanie on the weekly podcast. The two discuss wrestling, sports, music, and much more.