MLW CEO Court Bauer shared some Major League Wrestling news yesterday, May 2.

Bauer shared that this weekend MLW is producing its first virtual production due to COVID-19.

"This weekend we are producing @MLW's first virtual production," announced Court Bauer. "All done 100% remote from our respective homes. I love getting to work again with our talent even though we aren't doing it in person. Necessity is the mother of invention."

The current MLW World Heavyweight Champion is Jacob Fatu. He won the title on July 6, 2019, at Kings of Colosseum from "Filthy" Tom Lawlor.

MLW: Fusion airs on Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET on beIN Sports. The show is also available to watch on YouTube and FITE.

