Major League Wrestling has debuted their new weekly digital short series - Pulp FUSION.
The new weekly series will take fans inside the world of MLW and its athletes, to experience the continuation of rivalries. It will also introduce new and familiar faces, and give an idea of what's next for the promotion.
"Pulp Fusion serves as the creative tissue that connects what happened to the league and its athletes in the wake of the shocking conclusion of the May 9th episode of MLW FUSION," said MLW CEO Court Bauer in a press release sent to us. "Along the way fans will learn what's ahead as they take a wildly unique dive into the world of MLW each and every week."
MLW Pulp FUSION serves as a creative bridge and spinoff for their weekly FUSION series while it's on a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new series is produced virtually with the MLW production team working with talent from afar.
You can see the full episode above. Below is the official preview for the episode:
Fresh off of signing new deals with MLW, the Dynasty create their goal list. But what's up with Gino?
Meanwhile back in Las Vegas, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor must prove he is a true leader as Dominic Garrini struggles in quarantine.
Following the Super Series attack by CONTRA, Konnan speaks his mind on the shocking events that has brought the league to its knees.
As Richard Holliday continues to call himself the real Caribbean Champion, Savio Vega checks in from Puerto Rico and the Caribbean legend is not happy.
Who is Injustice's new member? World Middleweight Champ Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver of Injustice drop a hint.
WHO does LA Park want to fight?
Out in Hawaii the Von Erich boys put in some work on the farm while their father Kevin Von Erich provides some world class wisdom.
Plus: Mance Warner has some fighting words of his own! It's time to experience Pulp FUSION!