Major League Wrestling has debuted their new weekly digital short series - Pulp FUSION.

The new weekly series will take fans inside the world of MLW and its athletes, to experience the continuation of rivalries. It will also introduce new and familiar faces, and give an idea of what's next for the promotion.

"Pulp Fusion serves as the creative tissue that connects what happened to the league and its athletes in the wake of the shocking conclusion of the May 9th episode of MLW FUSION," said MLW CEO Court Bauer in a press release sent to us. "Along the way fans will learn what's ahead as they take a wildly unique dive into the world of MLW each and every week."

MLW Pulp FUSION serves as a creative bridge and spinoff for their weekly FUSION series while it's on a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new series is produced virtually with the MLW production team working with talent from afar.

You can see the full episode above. Below is the official preview for the episode: