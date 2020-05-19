The wrestling world is still shocked and saddened after hearing the news of former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard going missing while swimming with his 10-year-old son in Venice Beach in California. The two were reportedly 700 feet from the shore when they were caught by a strong rip current on Sunday. Shad told rescuers that arrived to save his son first, which they did, however another large wave then crashed down.

MVP and AEW star Lance Archer have relayed messages from Gaspard's family saying that they are appreciative of all of the support that they have received.

MVP and Gaspard shared a strong connection, and he has expressed his thoughts and appreciation for Gaspard on his various social media accounts. He recently recalled a Gaspard sharing a video on social media of himself and Gaspard reacting to Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship victory over Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35.

The video doesn't capture what the two are saying, but it does capture the raw emotions that they felt after seeing the first African-born champion win a WWE world title at a WrestleMania. MVP wrote a heartfelt message about who Gaspard was as a person and his initial reaction to when the video was first posted.

"Shad Gaspard had a HUGE heart," MVP stated. "He was like an annoying little brother at times. We often gave each other a hard time, but always with love! He always had a big smile on his face and was ready to share a laugh! I have had a LOT of friends and colleagues die. This one hurts different. We shared this incredible moment together.

"I was angry at him for sharing it. When this video went viral and people expressed their reactions to OUR reaction I realized Shad made the right call. I called him to apologize for cussing him out. We laughed. He recently sent me some of the screenplays he was working on. He had big goals. Big plans. His final act on this earth was to give his life to save his son's.

"A son, a husband, a father, a friend. A hero."

You can view the Instagram video below: