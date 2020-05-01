WWE has announced matches and a segment for next Friday's SmackDown on FOX episode.

There will be a face-off between Bray Wyatt and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, just days before their title match at WWE Money In the Bank. It was noted by the announcers on tonight's show that Jeff Hardy will also be there, in his first appearance since the four-part series on his rise, fall, redemption and comeback completed. Sheamus, who has had words for Hardy over the past few weeks, told the announcers that if Hardy will be here next week, then so will he.

In in-ring action already announced for next week, Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak and a mystery partner will go up against King Baron Corbin, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura in six-man action. In women's tag team action, Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will go up against Lacey Evans and Tamina Snuka.

Next Friday's SmackDown episode will be the go-home show for Money In the Bank on May 10. Below is a promo for the show from SmackDown:

Stay tuned for updates on next Friday's show, which was taped earlier this week.