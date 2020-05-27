- As seen above, The Rock's Titan Games has released the full first episode of season two on YouTube. Rock is the host and executive producer of the show, which was filmed before the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

As noted, Monday's two-hour season 2 premiere on NBC averaged 3.423 million viewers on Memorial Day. The show drew a 0.3 rating in the 18-34 demographic, a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and a 1.05 rating in the 25-54 demographic. To compare, the season 1 premiere averaged 3.25 million viewers and drew a 1.8 rating in the 18-49 key demo.

- WWE stock was up 1.98% today, closing at $45.87 per share after opening at $45.56. Today's high was $45.99 and the low was $44.55.

- The steel cage structure for tonight's "Cage Fight" between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher on WWE NXT is now being called the NXT Fight Pit. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be the special guest referee for the bout.

In other news for tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network, NXT Champion Adam Cole took to Twitter and commented on his live negotiations with General Manager William Regal. The two will be discussing Cole's one-year reign as champion and The Velveteen Dream.

"Tonight, myself and @RealKingRegal have a little chat...this has been a long time coming, and I have a lot I need to get off my chest. @WWENXT #WWENXT," Cole tweeted.

Remember to join us at 8pm ET for live NXT coverage.