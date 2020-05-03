- The above video is the newest Canvas 2 Canvas from artist Rob Schamberger. The inspiration for his newest piece is from the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36.

- Natalya honored her grandfather, the legendary Stu Hart on Twitter.

She shared several photos and stories about him since today is his birthday. One of the stories she shared was how Stu was a coach for a women's baseball team in Edmonton, Alberta.

Below you can see her posts:

Happy birthday to @WWE Hall of Famer and the patriarch of the Hart family, Stu Hart?? My grandfather taught us how to be tough as nails and Dungeon Strong?? pic.twitter.com/3isOffnJrf — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) May 3, 2020

Bret and Owen in deep discussion while Stu waves his cowboy hat during the Calgary Stampede Parade???? pic.twitter.com/jkrxdOTyXj — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) May 3, 2020

My grandfather always encouraged and pushed for women in sports. Here's a rare photo of Stu in 1938, coaching a women's baseball team in Edmonton, Alberta. #StuHart ?? (thanks for sharing this photo with me @StomperGouldie ??) pic.twitter.com/A7zDtYyMek — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) May 3, 2020

My first photo with Stu at the Hart House- priceless! pic.twitter.com/IFOd5ts9bF — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) May 3, 2020

- Yesterday was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's birthday. Kevin Owens took to social media to tell The Rock he was going to send him some bird feeders for his birthday.

Rock then replied that he didn't want one from him because the last time there were dead birds in it. He though changed is mind and said to send him some feeders.

Below you can read their interaction:

Dear @TheRock,



I know you've accomplished A LOT in your life but if 2020 has taught me anything, it's that nothing compares to seeing a cardinal or blue jay enjoying a nice snack from one of your bird feeders.



I have extra feeders here. I'll send them your way.



Happy Birthday! — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 2, 2020

Please don't. The last bird feeder you sent, came with birds inside. Dead birds. But we're friends, so f--k it go ahead and send some more feeders.

Thanks for the birthday love, brother ???? — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 3, 2020