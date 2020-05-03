- The above video is the newest Canvas 2 Canvas from artist Rob Schamberger. The inspiration for his newest piece is from the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36.

- Natalya honored her grandfather, the legendary Stu Hart on Twitter.

She shared several photos and stories about him since today is his birthday. One of the stories she shared was how Stu was a coach for a women's baseball team in Edmonton, Alberta.

Below you can see her posts:

- Yesterday was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's birthday. Kevin Owens took to social media to tell The Rock he was going to send him some bird feeders for his birthday.

Rock then replied that he didn't want one from him because the last time there were dead birds in it. He though changed is mind and said to send him some feeders.

Below you can read their interaction: