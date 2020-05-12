- Above is the second "Bikini Haul" video from WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green of The Robert Stone Brand. She wrote on YouTube, "I've stepped out of the ring and into my dressing room (AKA bedroom), join me as I try on some new bikinis!"

- Two more "Best Of WWE" specials are premiering on the WWE Network this week. "The Best of WWE: Seth Rollins' Best Matches" went live on demand today at 12pm ET. "The Best of WWE: The Best of Mick Foley" will go live this Thursday at 12pm ET on demand.

- WWE is still using local enhancement talents for various non-wrestling roles at the closed-set Performance Center tapings in Orlando. The medics who tended to Rey Mysterio on last night's RAW were Chico Adams and Mike Reed. Adams and Reed have both appeared on WWE TV and AEW TV during the recent coronavirus pandemic tapings.

Below are a few shots of their appearances, along with their comments on RAW from Twitter and Instagram:

Chico Adams was last seen on WrestleMania 36 as he escorted Goldberg to the ring with Alex Paz before his match against Braun Strowman. A year ago Chico made consecutive appearances on the Raw 5/20 & SmackDown 5/21 episodes as a medic. #WWE #WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/OPbLUT7lnS — The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) May 12, 2020