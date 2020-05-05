AEW star Chris Jericho recently filed to trademark two names or phrases that apparently are not related to AEW.

Jericho filed to trademark "Kuarantine" on Thursday, April 23. It looks like this trademark could be related to Fozzy as the use description filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) reads like this:

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services in the nature of live musical performances; Entertainment services in the nature of live audio performances by a musical group; Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by a musical group; Entertainment services in the nature of live vocal performances by a musical group; Entertainment services in the nature of presenting live musical performances"

Jericho then filed to trademark "Grains and Greens" on Wednesday, April 29. This appears to be the name he and actor Kevin Smith use when they have done podcasts together in the past, seen here and here. Jericho and Smith are good friends and have collaborated several times over the past few years.

The "Grains and Greens" trademark use description indicates a possible online project for the two, but that has not been confirmed. The use description filed to the USPTO is as follows:

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of video watchalongs and popular culture; Entertainment services, namely, providing a web site featuring photographic, audio, video and prose presentations featuring video watchalongs and popular culture; Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about video watchalongs and popular culture accessible by means of radio, television, satellite, audio, video, web-based applications, mobile phone applications, computer network; Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about video watchalongs and popular culture accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks"