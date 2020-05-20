AXS TV announced today that they have added more Impact Wrestling programming on Tuesday nights as the network debuts the Impact Wrestling original series IMPACT in 60 beginning June 2 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, immediately following the weekly flagship series IMPACT! at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The hour-long series chronicles their 18-year history under the Impact and "TNA: Total Nonstop Action" banners. Each episode features a collection of full matches showcasing a different wrestler, championships, factions or match types.

"Thanks to the tremendous feedback from fans of Impact on AXS TV and the success of our first TNA television special, we are taking a great step forward to bolster the Impact Wrestling Tuesday night block," said Impact Executive VP Scott D'Amore. "From the thousands of hours of thrilling action in our library, we created IMPACT in 60 to celebrate the legacy of the incredible performers who have competed for us and provide a fun trip down memory lane for the TNA faithful."

IMPACT in 60 kicks off Tuesday, June 2 with the "Best of the Asylum Years," highlighting rarely seen footage from the infancy of TNA with matches featuring former NWA Heavyweight Champions A.J. Styles and Raven, among others.

The June schedule also includes a look at the X-Division Championship featuring Jay Lethal and Christopher Daniels (June 9), the greatest Impact World Heavyweight Title matches with Kurt Angle and Austin Aries (June 16), Aces & Eights including the Bully Ray vs. Jeff Hardy match (June 23), and Mick Foley's most epic battles against Sting, Samoa Joe and more (June 30).