WBGR Sports and ENT Network LLC has applied to trademark "Lio Rush," according to PWInsider.

The Maryland company applied for G&S: Entertainment services in the nature of professional athletes competing in professional wrestling or sports entertainment.

As reported first in March, Lio Rush was one of several wrestlers that WWE released due to budget cuts brought on by COVID-19. The most recent star to be released because of the budget cuts was NXT star Rachael Ellering (Rachel Evers).

According to PWInsider, AEW star Jimmy Havoc applied to trademark his wrestling name for G&S: Entertainment services too. Havoc also wrestles in Major League Wrestling.