St. Martin's Press is set to release a new book of photos on former WWE Champion The Rock.

"The Rock - Through the Lens: His Life, His Movies, His World" is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, September 8. You can pre-order the hardcover or Kindle version at this link.

Hiram Garcia took the photos for the book. The book is also written by Hiram, who works with Rock on the Seven Bucks Productions company. Hiram is also the younger brother to Rock's ex-wife and business partner, Dany Garcia. Rock and Hiram have known each other since their college days.

Below is the full synopsis and full cover photo for the book: