- Above and below are the first two promos for the return of The Rock's Titan Games on NBC. The second season will premiere on NBC with a big two-hour event on Monday, May 25. This season will feature pro athletes, known as Celebrity Titans, go up against some of the toughest obstacles yet, designed by host The Rock and his team.

This season will feature $100,000 up for grabs in the finale, with a spot for one male competitor and one female competitor. If the Celebrity Titans win, their $100,000 will go to charity. The following Celebrity Titans have been announced: Two-time Olympic gold-medal winning and current undisputed boxing world champion Claressa Shields, NFL Pro Bowler Joe Thomas, NFL Super Bowl champion Victor Cruz, Olympic gold-medal winning snowboarder Hannah Teter, professional stunt woman and "American Ninja Warrior" star Jessie Graff, and five-time UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

- As noted, this week's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature two title matches. NXT Champion Adam Cole will defend against The Velveteen Dream while Io Shirai will challenge NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. WWE recently issued a new poll asking fans which champion is in more danger of losing their title this week. As of this writing, 65% have voted for Cole.

- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter today to taunt Murphy ahead of their non-title match scheduled for tonight's taped RAW.

"Dear Murphy, Welcome to Claymore Country. Population, you!!! #MustBeMonday #WWERaw," McIntyre wrote.

Murphy has not responded as of this writing.