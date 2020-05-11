- McKenzie Mitchell recaps the 2020 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view in this new WWE Now video.

- WWE SmackDown Superstar Lince Dorado turns 33 years old today while SmackDown Superstar Robert Roode turns 43, and furloughed WWE Producer Billy Kidman turns 46.

- As noted last week, the King of Fighters ALL-STAR video game has a new collaboration with WWE coming out this Thursday, May 14. The update will be released to the game on Apple iOS and Android devices.

Below is the new trailer for the game, which confirms The Undertaker, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch as playable characters. The Rock, John Cena and Seth Rollins were also revealed for the game last week in a graphic that was released, and it looks like they will appear in the next trailer.