- Above is new video of the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel, with WWE NXT Superstar Mia Yim looking at her five-year journey with NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Yim recalls how she wrestled Flair on the December 4, 2014 NXT episode. She then lost to Flair in a non-title match on the April 29, 2020 NXT episode. Yim said she hopes to tangle with Flair again and talked about being grateful for having the chance to be in NXT with Flair now. Yim, who discussed her sisterhood with Flair, revealed that Flair was one of the first people to send her a congratulatory text message when she signed with WWE in 2018.

You can see clips from both Flair vs. Yim NXT TV matches below:

- As seen below, the King of Fighters ALL-STAR game has released the second and final trailer for their new collaboration with WWE. This trailer confirms The Rock, John Cena and Seth Rollins as playable characters.

You can also see the first trailer below, which confirmed The Undertaker, Becky Lynch and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston as playable characters. The WWE x King of Fighters ALL-STAR update will be released to games on Apple iOS and Android devices this Thursday, May 14.