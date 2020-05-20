WWE is using "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" to bill the WWE Backlash match between Randy Orton and WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Charly Caruso and others used that language when discussing the match on recent RAW episodes, but now WWE is using "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" in promotional material for the match.

As seen below, a new promotional graphic for Edge vs. Orton bills the match as the greatest ever, and a the official match preview asks fans if this will be "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever."

The match preview includes the following blurb: "Will the pair author The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever? And can either put a definitive end to this personal and heated rivalry? Don't miss WWE Backlash, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network, Sunday, June 14, at 7 ET/4 PT!"

It's interesting that WWE has used the word "wrestling" more as of late as WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly once hated the term and had it on the list of banned words & phrases. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman loves the word, and it was speculated that he may have pushed for "wrestling" to be used more often.