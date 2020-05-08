- Above is the latest episode of WWE's Superstar Home Cooking series on YouTube. This episode features WWE NXT Superstars Tegan Nox and Candice LeRae back in the kitchen together, preparing strawberry mousse. The video was recorded on March 18, before LeRae's heel turn.

- NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa turns 35 years old today while NXT's Io Shirai turns 30.

- Pro wrestling social media is still buzzing about the unique entrance that Karrion Kross and Scarlett did on Wednesday's NXT episode before Kross' in-ring debut win over Leon Ruff. As seen in the tweet below, Scarlett confirmed that she did the voice-over in the entrance video. You can also see footage from the match below.