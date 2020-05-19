WWE had five pay-per-view events planned to take place after SummerSlam, at least before the coronavirus pandemic changed everything.

WWE has the following events scheduled for after SummerSlam, according to a new report from @Wrestlevotes:

* Clash of Champions on September 20 from Newark

* Hell In a Cell on October 18 from Atlanta

* The return to Saudi Arabia (Crown Jewel 2020?) on November 5

* Survivor Series on November 22 from Dallas

* TLC on December 20 from Chicago

It remains to be seen if the COVID-19 outbreak will allow WWE to run any of these events.

WWE Backlash is the next pay-per-view, scheduled for June 14, likely from the closed-set Performance Center in Orlando. Extreme Rules is scheduled for July 19 from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA, and SummerSlam is still scheduled for August 23 in Boston at the TD Garden, but it will likely be moved to the pandemic.

Stay tuned for updates on the 2020 WWE pay-per-view schedule.