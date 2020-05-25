Nia Jax vs. RAW Women's Champion Asuka is now official for the WWE Backlash pay-per-view.
Tonight's RAW saw Jax win a Triple Threat over WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Natalya to become the new #1 contender. This will be Asuka's first title defense since Becky Lynch relinquished the title to her and announced her pregnancy earlier this month.
The 2020 WWE Backlash pay-per-view will take place on June 14, reportedly from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
Below is the current Backlash card:
WWE Title Match
Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (c)
Handicap Match for the WWE Universal Title
The Miz and John Morrison vs. Braun Strowman (c)
RAW Women's Title Match
Nia Jax vs. Asuka (c)
Edge vs. Randy Orton
We're OFFICIALLY ready for this one.@NiaJaxWWE will challenge @WWEAsuka for the #WWERaw #WomensTitle at #WWEBacklash! pic.twitter.com/ZbfpzWFydL— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2020