Nikki Bella and her sister Brie were on "Better Together" with Maria Menounos. During the interview, she talked about ending in her relationship with John Cena.

"Overall, we did have such an incredible relationship, it was just two people that wanted two different lives," said Nikki. "We were trying so hard to make it one. And, it was like, even in the end when he was willing to give me kids, I could just tell, it's not what we wanted. And that's really, like, you know, what pushed me in the end, was like, if I'm going to force someone to be a father... what if he looks at you down the road and just regrets everything, and then you have this child and you've built this life. Is that what you want?"

Nikki and Cena began dating in 2012, in a relationship that made it's way on WWE television. The couple became engaged on April 2, 2017 after their mixed tag-team match at WrestleMania 33. They planned to get married on May 5, 2018 but called off their engagement less a month before they were to wed.

You can listen to Nikki's comments in the video embedded above.