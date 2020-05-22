Nikki Bella and her sister Brie were on "Better Together" with Maria Menounos, where she discussed her partnership with Artem Chigvintsev on Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars and their eventual relationship.

"Artem was the first man that I ever had to be vulnerable for," Nikki explained. "Like not even with John [Cena], or anyone was I ever so vulnerable for. But I had to depend on Artem to get me through this dance. To find the softer side of me, because that's what they kept wanting."

Bella and Chigvintsev were eliminated sixth on Dancing with the Stars on October 30, 2017. Of course the two eventually began dating before becoming engaged and now are expecting their first child together. Nikki explained she actually told Artem 'no' the first time he asked her out.

"I was just always so afraid I was going to get labeled," said Nikki. "The girl that fell in love on Dancing with the Stars and left her fiancé. Because it is so intimate. It's such sexy dancing, but I'll admit I didn't really get to enjoy that part of it, which I wish I did."

Nikki explained how it was her competitiveness where she focused her energy, comparing herself to Chris Jericho, who was a celebrity on the show in Season 12.

"In my head, I have to beat Chris Jericho and because it kept telling me, you better go longer than Chris Jericho," said Bella.

Jericho and his partner, Cheryl Burke, were eliminated 5th on Dancing with the Stars on April 26, 2011.

You can check out Nikki's comments from the podcast embedded the player above.

