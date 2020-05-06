- Above, Jay White talked about his favorite entrance ever in NJPW, which was his match at last year's G1 Climax Finals against Kota Ibushi. In the video below, White also spoke about his favorite finish to a match against Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 13.

- Powerslam.TV announced its new partnership with Insane Championship Wrestling, below is the full announcement:

Powerslam.TV, the world's largest indie pro wrestling channel , is now working with U.K. pro wrestling powerhouse Insane Championship Wrestling ("ICW"). ICW will start with over 20 events on Powerslam.TV including their famous Fight Club Series and the Fear & Loathing Series. Powerslam.TV, which launched in 2018, is part of Crackle Plus, which is owned by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. Powerslam.TV offers over 7,000 hours of pro wrestling content from over 150 brands from 20 different countries. Subscribers can see wrestling events from such well-known domestic brands as CZWStudios, AAW, DEFY, and Highspots, along with international favorites such as Progress Wrestling, Over the Top, Pro Wrestling EVE, RevPro, and now ICW. Pro wrestling fans can watch Powerslam.TV, on the web, on Amazon channels or by using iOS, Android, AppleTV, or Roku apps. Insane Championship Wrestling, headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland, was founded by Mark Dallas and launched in 2006. It has been touted as one of the most exciting wrestling promotions not only in the U.K. but anywhere else in the world. ICW events feature some of the biggest names in the industry such as B.T. Gunn, Noam Dar, and Liam Thomson. Their live events are always sold-out, packed-house, standing-room-only affairs. Powerslam.TV General Manager, Chris Woolsey spoke about his excitement for this new relationship saying, "I can't tell you how thrilled we are to offer our audience these events from our friends at ICW. Their brand has always been on the bleeding-edge of the pro wrestling industry and we're beyond excited to help them grow their audience by introducing them to our Powerslam.TV fans. This is a great ray of joy in a challenging season." Owner of ICW, Mark Dallas said, "During these crazy times, ICW is proud to play a small part in bringing entertainment to devices around the world through Powerslam.TV. Professional wrestling is often cited as something that brings people together and now that is truer than ever. We look forward to continuing our new relationship with Powerslam.TV and thank them for the opportunity to improve ICW's visibility worldwide." New subscribers to Powerslam.TV can get their first month free to check out the excitement of ICW, as well as over 150 other brands, by using the coupon code WRESTLINGINC when subscribing at Powerslam.TV.

- NJPW announced it has cancelled this year's Best of the Super Juniors 27 tour, which was scheduled to begin on May 12 and finish on June 6. 19 total events will not take place due to the Coronavirus pandemic and Japan's state of emergency extension. NJPW noted it will continue to monitor the situation and decide how to handle events after June 6. Wrestle Dynasty was scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden on August 22, but that event is likely still up in the air.