Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network will feature a rematch from Wednesday's WWE NXT episode as Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch take on Ever-Rise - Matt Martel and Chase Parker. Lorcan and Burch easily defeated Ever-Rise on Wednesday's show.

205 Live will also feature Tyler Breeze vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott tonight at 10pm ET after SmackDown on FOX goes off the air.

Below is WWE's announcement on tonight's new taped 205 Live episode: