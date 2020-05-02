- Last night, Otis defeated Dolph Ziggler to advance to the Money in the Bank Ladder Match on May 23. Renee Young spoke with Otis after his match about the PPV bout.

"Well, Renee, I'm not very experienced with big, tall ladders, but I am experienced in dozin' people," Otis said. "Ham and slam, gettin' the job dob. When it comes to the match at Money in the Bank when I climb that tall ladder, and that contract is on top and I grab it — me and Mandy will be in business. We're going to take care of business because I'm coming!"

- On last night's SmackDown, Carmella defeated Mandy Rose to move on to the MITB Ladder Match. Carmella noted there was a lot of pressure for her as she's already won the match previously.

"Oh my gosh, I feel like there's a lot of pressure because I've already been Ms. Money in the Bank — twice," Carmella said. "I do feel like I have an advantage over everyone else in the match because this is my fourth ladder match. I have a lot to prove, but I pretty skeptical because I don't know what to expect from the match this year, it's going to be different. I'm just hoping that I can prove and remind everyone why Mella is money."

- The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake with Jaxson Ryker) picked up a big win over The New Day on Friday. After the match, they talked about making a statement in WWE.

"We told the world last week, the savage is here on Friday Night SmackDown," Cutler said. "We told the world that The Forgotten Sons are going to make an impact here, and we will be remembered."