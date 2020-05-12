WWE Money In the Bank winner Otis recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and revealed his reaction to finding out he would be winning the men's briefcase in the main event of Sunday's pay-per-view at WWE HQ.

"I found out and was like, 'What?'" Otis said. "When the briefcase got into my hands, that's when it felt real. I remember watching the first 'Money in the Bank' match at WrestleMania, and it blows my mind that I woke up right next to it this morning."

Regarding Sunday's MITB Ladder Match, Otis revealed that it was tough being on the roof of WWE HQ because he's afraid of heights.

"I don't know if many people know this, but I'm scared of heights. I like my feet in the ring," Otis said. "Maybe the second rope, but no top rope for me. Being all the way up on the roof was tough, but the response on social media and from my friends and family about the match has been awesome."

Otis did not say when he plans on cashing in his Money In the Bank title shot, but he's ready to do it now. He previously stated that he would want to cash in with Tucker, against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, but there's no word yet on if that is the direction WWE will go.

"You never know when I'm going to cash-in, but I'm not one to wait," Otis said, laughing. "I think it's going to be sooner than later."