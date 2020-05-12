- Money In the Bank winner Otis has been announced for a MizTV segment with The Miz on Friday's WWE SmackDown episode. As noted before, WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will also appear on the show. Above is a promo for this week's post-Money In the Bank episode.

- Former WWE referee Mike Chioda has his first official t-shirt after more than 30 years in the business, thanks to Pro Wrestling Tees. Chioda was released from his WWE contract back on April 15 as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. He had been with the company for 35 years.

"I want to Say Thank You Very Much To All My Fans for your Fantastic Support on my first Tee-Shirt ever! 31yrs in the Making! @PWTees," he wrote on the shirt, which you can see below.

The "Chioda The Goat" t-shirt can be purchased for $24.99 on the PW Tees website.