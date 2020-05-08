Otis and Tucker, better known as Heavy Machinery, are doing just fine.



Tucker was noticeably absent during Otis' win over Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania 36 and hasn't accompanied him during recent television appearances. Instead, Otis has been flanked by Mandy Rose, fueling speculation that the tag team may have quietly split up.

Otis spoke with CBS Sports where he revealed Heavy Machinery are still a team despite his storyline with Mandy Rose and time as a singles wrestler.



"We're going as strong as ever, baby, oh yeah," Otis said (h/t to Brent Brookhouse for the transcription). "He's always going to be my big brother and be my protector. The character of Otis is really like a loose cannon, I need someone to control me because my emotions get so high even I can't control them as a human being. ...



"Heavy Machinery is full tilt. Just because there's a little bit of absence here and there, I'm sure everyone is stirring up conversation and putting their opinions out there. But that's a part of it. That's a part of the mystique of what's going on right now in WWE. I talk to my brother every day; I call him every night."



Otis and Tucker began teaming together in 2016. Heavy Machinery have not captured gold while in WWE despite challenging for the NXT and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.



Otis will wrestle in the men's Money In The Bank match against Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, King Corbin, Aleister Black and AJ Styles this Sunday at the eponymous event. New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes WWE Money In The Bank this Sunday.