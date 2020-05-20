Tuesday's season two finale of Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" at 10pm ET drew 349,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up from last week's episode on WWE Hall of Famers The Road Warriors, which drew 264,000 viewers.

This week's one-hour season finale focused on WWE Legend Owen Hart and his tragic death at WWE Over The Edge 1999, titled "The Final Days of Owen Hart."

This week's episode ranked #31 on the Cable Top 150, drawing a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Last week's episode ranked #68 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

"Dark Side of the Ring" this week drew the best viewership and rating in the history of the show.

Season two of "Dark Side of the Ring" averaged 257,666 viewers per episode, for a total of 2.319 million viewers over 9 regular episodes. To compare, season one drew an average of 201,333 viewers per episode, for 1.208 million viewers over 6 episodes.

Below is our "Dark Side of the Ring" viewership tracker:

SEASON 2:

Episode 1: Chris Benoit tragedy - 320,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Post-show 1: 127,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: New Jack - 229,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Post-show 2: 92,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: WWE Brawl For All - 226,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: Jimmy Snuka and the Death of Nancy Argentino - 209,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: The Assassination of Dino Bravo - 221,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: David Schultz and The Slap Heard Around The World - 255,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 7: Cocaine & Cowboy Boots: The Herb Abrams Story - 246,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 8: The Last Ride of The Road Warriors - 264,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 9: The Final Days of Owen Hart - 349,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

SEASON 2 TOTAL: 2.319 million viewers over 9 regular episodes

SEASON 2 AVERAGE: 257,666 viewers per episode

SEASON 1:

Episode 1: Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth - 154,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: The Montreal Screwjob - 181,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: Bruiser Brody's death - 214,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: The Von Erich Family - 234,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: Gino Hernandez's death - 225,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: The Fabulous Moolah - 200,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

SEASON 1 TOTAL: 1.208 million viewers over six episodes

SEASON 1 AVERAGE: 201,333 viewers per episode