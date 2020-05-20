On tonight's Dynamite, AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose and Britt Baker defeated Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander in tag team action.

During the match, Statlander and Shida picked Rose up and threw her down on Baker, who was sitting in the corner of the ring. Rose landed hard on Baker's knee and she looked to be in pain instantly after taking the move, as seen in the clip below. She was favoring the knee as she and Statlander continued to wrestle afterwards.

Rose would eventually tag herself in and Baker wouldn't return to the match as the ringside physician checked on her. Baker could be seen being helped to the back after the match.

On this Saturday's Double or Nothing PPV, Baker is scheduled to face Statlander, but if the injury is anything serious that could change things up. Rose will be defending her title against Shida — the current number one contender.