As noted, Jimmy Uso is currently on the shelf with a knee injury and will be away from WWE action for 6-9 months. It's believed that Jimmy suffered the injury during the Triple Threat ladder match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 36, with current champion Kofi Kingston and former champion John Morrison, but that has not been confirmed.

It will be interesting to see if Jey Uso is used as a singles competitor while his brother is out of action. Dave Meltzer noted on the latest Sunday Night's Main Event podcast that there are people within WWE who have suggested Jey be used as a singles competitor, but there's no word yet on if they will move in that direction.

WWE usually keeps the other member of a tag team away from the action while their partner is out, but there have been exceptions in the past. Jimmy was previously used and did commentary when Jey was out with his torn rotator cuff a few years ago.

Jimmy's injury reportedly led to the main roster push for The Forgotten Sons - Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler and Jaxson Ryker. The current plans for the blue brand tag team division were changed due to Uso's knee injury. As noted, The Forgotten Sons vs. Lucha House Party vs. John Morrison and The Miz vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day in a Fatal 4 Way has been announced for WWE Money In the Bank.

Stay tuned for updates on The Usos and the SmackDown tag team division.