- The feud between WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium and Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch continued on last night's NXT episode with both teams issuing warnings ahead of their upcoming title match. It's believed that Burch and Lorcan will get their title shot at the upcoming "Takeover: In Your House" event, but that has not been confirmed.

As seen above, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner warned the NXT tag team division and welcomed them to the era of Imperium. In the segment below, Lorcan and Burch hit the pub with their focus on Imperium and proposed a toast.

- WWE RAW Superstar Seth Rollins turns 34 years old today while WWE Legend Kamala turns 70, former WWE Tag Team Champion Headbanger Mosh turns 49 and NXT UK Superstar Joseph Conners turns 33.

- NXT General Manager William Regal took to Twitter to thank fans, talent and the crew for last night's NXT episode on the USA Network.

"Thank you very much indeed to all who watched @WWENXT. To all the incredibly talented competitors and crew who made it happen, it is my honour to work with and for you," Regal wrote.

