Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae has been added to next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

As previously announced, next week's episode will also feature Drake Maverick vs. El Hijo del Fantasma in the finals of the tournament to crown a new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

Next Wednesday's NXT show will be the "Takeover: In Your House" go-home edition, which was reportedly taped earlier today. It will feature the final build for the "Takeover: In Your House" event on June 7.

It was also announced that next week's show will feature a "Prime Target" preview of the top two title matches at Takeover - Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai vs. NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, and The Velveteen Dream vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole. Dream vs. Cole could be a cinematic-style match as it will take place at a unique location to be announced, away from the standard setting, and per the stipulation, if Dream loses he will never be allowed to challenge for the NXT Title as long as Cole is champion.

The NXT Takeover "Prime Target" specials usually air as full episodes on the WWE Network, but it looks like this preview will air as an extended segment during the weekly USA Network episode.

Stay tuned for updates on next week's NXT episode, the final show before the "Takeover: In Your House" event.