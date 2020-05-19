Pro wrestling could be returning soon to the state of California amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials announced this week that professional sports without fans can begin during the first week of June in The Golden State. This decision came after they recently indicated that the state would not host pro sports until 2021 at the earliest. Plans were changed in the span of one week, which is more proof that everything related to the coronavirus pandemic makes for a very fluid situation.

Regarding pro wrestling in California, the SoCal Uncensored website reported on Twitter that New Japan Pro Wrestling is planning on running shows at their LA Dojo this summer.

California Governor Gavin Newsom spoke at a press conference on Monday and discussed the return of sports.

"Pro sports in that first week or so of June without spectators and modifications and very prescriptive conditions also can begin to move forward...if we hold these trend lines in the next number of weeks," Newsom said. (H/T to Bleacher Report)

Newsom previously released a four-stage plan in April for the re-opening of California from the stay-at-home restrictions implemented because of the coronavirus pandemic. Stage 3 of the plan included sports without a live audience, while Stage 4 will include sports with fans back in attendance.

Newsom indicated just earlier this month that teams may not be able to play in front of fans in the near future.

"It's difficult for me to imagine a stadium that's filled until we have immunity, until we have a vaccine," he said earlier this month.

Stay tuned for updates on pro wrestling during the pandemic.

Good news for promotions wanting to stream no fan wrestling shows. I know New Japan is planning on doing shows at the LA Dojo this summer. https://t.co/un6M6WN3hp — SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) May 18, 2020