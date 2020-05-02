- The above video is from the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. In the video, Adam Cole and Xavier Woods play the SEGA classic, ALTERED BEAST.

- "Best of WWE" episodes of Ric Flair, Edge, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns will be airing before this Tuesday's WWE Backstage.

We've got your Tuesday covered with a 'Best of @WWE' marathon starting at 7e/4p followed by #WWEBackstage, at 11e/8p, on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/LVDN196jPP — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 2, 2020

- R-Truth took to Twitter to call out 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski and ask him where he's hiding with the title.

He tweeted, "What's up @RobGronkowski ?? Where you at wit my 24/7 48/7 7/11 I-95 South ???European Tv Championship aka MY Baby"