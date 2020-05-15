As noted earlier this week, Rachael Ellering (known as Rachel Evers in WWE NXT) was another talent released from her contract back in April as a part of the company-wide WWE budget cuts brought on by COVID-19.

Ellering reportedly spoke to WWE officials about having issues with the medical team and with medical procedures a few months back, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Ellering had been doing rehab after her reconstructive knee surgery. Ellering, who worked the first two Mae Young Classic tournaments and signed with NXT in January 2019, suffered a torn ACL in July of last year, and had been on the shelf since then.

Ellering's complaints on the medical team and some of their procedures were reportedly not received well, and that led to her departure. It was reported by the Observer that Ellering, daughter to WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering, was given two options a few weeks back. There's no word on those exact options, but both of them reportedly had her getting released. Ellering reportedly chose one of those options, and was then released.

There was a time when Ellering was interested in leaving WWE on her own, but this departure was a company decision.

For those who missed it, below is Ellering's tweet from earlier in the week:

We know who we are, who we'll always be and we have a choice: we can hide in the shadows or stand in the light pic.twitter.com/DKpF7rafka — Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEversWWE) May 13, 2020

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

