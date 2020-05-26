Randy Orton took to Instagram to announce that he bought his own plane.

The WWE star posted a photo of himself inside the plane with the caption, "F--ked around bought a plane. #greatest #wrestling #match #ever #whatarib #hatebutidontblameyou"

As noted, Randy Orton will be facing WWE Hall of Famer Edge at WWE Backlash on June 14.

Orton and Edge's upcoming match will be a regular wrestling match with no stipulations or gimmicks unlike their WrestleMania 36 match, which was a Last Man Standing match. Edge ended up winning the WrestleMania match.

Below you can see Orton's photo: