Randy Orton is one of the many pro wrestlers who have tweeted reactions to the tragic death of George Floyd, the man was killed by a Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer on Monday. Officer Derek Chauvin was arrested today on charges of manslaughter and third degree murder.

Orton, who also re-tweeted a petition for Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to bring justice to the case, took to Twitter earlier this afternoon and just posted the "#BlackLivesMatter" hashtag.

One fan responded to Orton and told him to "stop spreading hate and segregation," ending the post by saying all lives matter.

Orton responded to that fan and agreed with all lives mattering, but said until Black lives, they can't.

He wrote back to the fan, "All lives DO matter, but the point I was trying to make is that I finally realized that until #BlackLivesMatters, they can't. Get it?"

You can see Orton's full tweets below:

All lives DO matter, but the point I was trying to make is that I finally realized that until #BlackLivesMatters, they can't. Get it? https://t.co/KSf6VkMINq — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) May 29, 2020