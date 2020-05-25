During an interview with Outkick the Coverage, Renee Young talked about the infamous Talking Smack moment between Daniel Bryan and The Miz. The Miz berated Bryan for retiring early that resulted in Bryan storming off the set.

"I remember sitting there and it was when Miz was really getting in Bryans face about how he can't wrestle anymore, really bringing him down, and Bryan was about to walk off the set and I was like am I supposed to say something, do I jump in and stick up for Bryan?" Young said. "I didn't really know how to handle the situation because it was so real and it was so deep, the stuff that they were saying back and forth to each other."

"I was uncomfortably taking in the moment, obviously you are aware that all these cameras are on you, but I didn't really know what the out was going to be for that. You just have to trust your instincts and stay in that moment and follow along to see what's going on. Those moments are so special when they happen that you have to be present for them I guess."

Renee was asked about if she would like to be a manager one day and who she would like to take under her wing. She revealed that she thought about pitching an idea about managing Elias.

"I would love to do that," Young said. "It's something that I've always wanted to dabble in. Before I got to WWE, my background was more in entertainment rather than being a broadcaster. So I think that's something I would always want to do. One person I thought for a second would be pitching a thing for Elias. I thought it would be really fun to be his band manager or something."

Renee talked about what else she would like to do with WWE outside of the numerous amounts of things she has already done for the company.

"From wearing so many different hats, it feels like the only thing left unturned would be actually getting in the ring to do something and I don't know if that's a great idea," Young stated. "I got to slap The Miz once, I took a slap from Maryse, so I know what that feels like. Aside from that, I've not ring announced but I don't think I'd be good at that."

"I was supposed to ring announce Tough Enough, Vince wanted me to and I was like I don't know how, I don't ring announce. Do I have to say their weight and where they're from? I would totally ruin it. Seeing how WWE is branching out and having other shows pop up on other networks and different movies, that's something that really appeals to me."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Outkick the Coverage with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.