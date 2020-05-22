Rey Fenix has been pulled from Saturday's AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

It was previously reported that Fenix had been medically cleared to compete after getting banged up during Wednesday's AEW Dynamite episode. AEW announced late on Friday night that Fenix has been pulled from the Casino Ladder Match due to an injury. They noted that Fenix is not expected to miss a significant amount of in-ring time.

Fenix is being replaced by Joey Janela in the Casino Ladder Match.

"@ReyFenixMx is out of the #CasinoLadderMatch due to injury. Fenix isn't expected to miss significant time. @JANELABABY is now entered in the Casino Ladder Match. 1 mystery wrestler is still TBA. DOUBLE or NOTHING is available on all major providers @brlive @FiteTV tomorrow 8/7c," AEW tweeted.

Double Or Nothing will take place on Saturday from Daily's Place and TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, beginning at 7:30pm ET with the pre-show.

Below is the current Double Or Nothing card, along with AEW's tweet on Fenix and Janela:

AEW World Title Match

Brodie Lee vs. Jon Moxley (c)

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural AEW TNT Champion

Lance Archer vs. Cody Rhodes

No DQ, No Count Out Match for the AEW Women's World Title

Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose (c)

Stadium Stampede Match

Matt Hardy and The Elite (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page) vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz)

Casino Ladder Match

Joey Janela (replacing the injured Rey Fenix) vs. Luchasaurus vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Kip Sabian vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Mystery Man TBA

Winner receives a future AEW World Title shot.

MJF vs. Jungle Boy

Shawn Spears vs. Dustin Rhodes

Penelope Ford (replacing the injured Britt Baker) vs. Kris Statlander

Pre-Show

Private Party vs. Best Friends

Winners become the new #1 contenders for a future AEW World Tag Team Titles shot.