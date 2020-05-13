As seen above, the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel has released new behind-the-scenes footage of Rhea Ripley. The video was shot after Ripley returned on last week's NXT episode, to save Io Shirai from a post-match attack by NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. This was Ripley's first appearance since losing the title to Flair at WrestleMania 36.

"Man, since WrestleMania I have done nothing," Ripley said. "Nothing. Zilch. Nada. Nothing."

Ripley talked about how she made her name in NXT, but WrestleMania 36 didn't end how she wanted it to.

"I've had a lot of things going through my mind," Ripley said. "One of them, the main thing being, how do I get my damn title back? Because I worked hard to be NXT Women's Champion. Like, I was no one before I came here. Absolutely no one. No one knew me when I came in here. First Mae Young Classic, no one still. Second Mae Young Classic, sort of made a name for myself. First-ever NXT UK Women's Champion.

"But then when I came to NXT people were starting to figure out exactly who Rhea Ripley was. I worked hard every single day to become the NXT Women's Champion, and first of all to be the first-ever person to be from NXT to defend a championship from here at WrestleMania is absolutely insane. It was just... it was a great moment of my career. Unfortunately it didn't end up the way I wanted it to end up."

Ripley continued and said she helped Shirai last week, but all she got in return was Shirai yelling at her and pushing her in the back. Ripley then issued a warning to Shirai and Flair.

"Where's my gratitude, Io? Huh? She's ungrateful. So Io, once I'm done with you I'm going to go back to Charlotte Flair and I'm going to get back what's rightfully mine because you know what's going to happen, Charlotte? Rhea Ripley's going to happen. Rhea Ripley is going to come back and she's going to take the NXT Women's Championship back."

Ripley is set to speak during a segment on tonight's NXT episode. Join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.