WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to Twitter today and revealed that he will be appearing on tonight's taped RAW episode from the closed-set Performance Center.

The Nature Boy indicated that he will be revealing who he thinks is the best pro wrestler. WWE later announced that he will be there to discuss Randy Orton vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge at Backlash.

He wrote, "I've Wrestled The Best Across Decades And I've Been Asked Who Is A Better Wrestler And TONIGHT On #WWERaw, You Will Hear My Answer Directly From The NATURE BOY! #WOOOOO"

On a related note, Kevin Owens confirmed that he will also be on RAW.

Owens tweeted, "Attention everyone! I have an announcement to make: I shall be on #WWERaw this evening on the @USA_Network. That's it. Take care!"

Besides Flair, WWE also announced that WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski will be featured in an interview on tonight's RAW.

Stay tuned for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET by joining us at this link.

Below are the full tweets from WWE, Owens and Flair:

Attention everyone!

I have an announcement to make:



I shall be on #WWERaw this evening on the @USA_Network.



That's it.



Take care! — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 25, 2020