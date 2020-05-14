WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Snoop Dogg went live on The Nature Boy's Instagram stream earlier today.

While waiting for Snoop to join the stream, Flair took a few fan questions.

When asked about his greatest match, Flair named the WrestleMania 24 retirement match against WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels in 2008. Flair said that should've been his last match, a reference to the TNA and "Hulkamania: Let The Battle Begin" matches he wrestled. Flair said he can't take back what happened, but the match with Michaels was the best match because of the whole weekend. Flair said he's been in a lot of great matches but that would be the most memorable, and the one he will talk about and think about the most. He called it the greatest retirement in sports history.

Flair said the greatest match he's ever watched as a fan was Michaels vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania. He named WrestleMania in Atlanta, which would be WrestleMania 27, but Taker defeated Triple H at that event. He defeated Michaels at WrestleMania 25 and 26. It's not clear what Flair was referring to, but he did call Taker as one of the greatest of all-time, and one of a kind.

Flair named Roman Reigns when asked if he could have one more match who would it be against. He was later asked about his current workout routine and he said it consists of 30 minutes on a trainer, plus some push-ups, crunches and sometimes free squats. Flair said he has a tough time getting motivated to work out right now because he has no projects, but he trained hard before WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia last year in hopes of having a match, but WWE "put a damper" on that happening. Flair said he was ready for a match in the Kingdom.

Flair said his greatest title win was defeating WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race for the NWA World Heavyweight Title in the Steel Cage main event of Starrcade 1983 in Greensboro, NC. This was Flair's second time winning the title. He named Jim Cornette and WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan as the greatest managers of all-time.

Snoop finally joined the stream and they recalled how they were both involved with the WrestleMania 32 match that saw Charlotte Flair defeat Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch to become the inaugural WWE Women's Champion. Snoop thanked Flair for the moment and mentioned taking his baby cousin, Banks, to her first WrestleMania event.

Snoop also talked about how many rappers are fans of Flair and pro wrestling, and said there's a bridge between hip-hop and pro wrestling. He said it's time for hip-hop to start showing pro wrestling how they respect it. He also expressed interest in coming to visit Flair in Atlanta, and linking up with him on social media more in the future. Flair mentioned to Snoop that he's got to stick around longer in life to see Charlotte have a few kids and get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, adding that his wife is buying a new beach house and then they have a few more kids to get off to college, but they're doing good.

Flair ended the stream by telling fans to stay faithful and watch WWE, giving a plug to The Undertaker's "Last Ride" special on the WWE Network.

You can see the full video below: