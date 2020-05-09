Rock 'N' Roll legend Little Richard, Richard Wayne Penniman, passed away earlier today, in his home, at the age of 87. The news was announced on his official Facebook page. Known for some of his signature songs, "Long Tail Sally" (1956) and "Tutti Frutti" (1955), Richard inspired countless musicians, including Jimi Hendrix.

Richard opened WrestleMania 10 (1994) from Madison Square Garden with his rendition of "America the Beautiful." You can hear a portion of it in the video below.

Last year, Bruce Prichard spoke on his Something to Wrestle podcast about his interactions with Richard at WrestleMania.

WWE also commented on Richard's passing:

WWE is saddened to learn that Little Richard, The Founding Father of Rock and one of the most influential musicians of all time, passed away today at age 87. With a catalog of classics to his credit, including "Good Golly Miss Molly," "Long Tall Sally" and "Tutti Frutti" – memorably covered by Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund on "The Wrestling Album"– Little Richard made an indelible mark on the WWE Universe with a stirring performance of "America the Beautiful" at WrestleMania X in Madison Square Garden. WWE extends its condolences to Little Richard's family, friends and fans.