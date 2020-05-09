- The above video is the newest Superstar Home Cooking with Tegan Nox and Candice LeRae. In the video, the NXT stars make buffalo chicken mac & cheese.

- NXT star Roderick Strong shared a little about how his life is doing while quarantining due to COVID-19.

Strong shared a photo of him and his wife, former mixed martial artist and current NXT star Marina Shafir after training.

He captioned the photo, "This is an example of how our taking pictures together goes down especially after training... this #quaratinelife has given me such a great opportunity to spend more quality time with my family than I could imagine! A big plus is that we have been able to dedicate more time to BJJ, learning from my badass beast of a wife has been so much fun!"

Below you can see Strong's photo:



- WWE shared about FOX airing the program, "WWE's Greatest Ladder Matches" tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

They wrote, "You have TWO chances to catch WWE's Greatest Ladder Matches... TONIGHT on @foxtv and tomorrow afternoon on WWE's digital platforms!"

Below you can see their Instagram post: