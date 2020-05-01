Ring of Honor announced today that they have canceled all June events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellations include the ROH Best In the World pay-per-view, which was scheduled for June 19 in Baltimore, Maryland. ROH is giving refunds for all three events that were canceled - the Best In the World pay-per-view, the June 5 live event in Dallas, the June 6 live event in San Antonio.

