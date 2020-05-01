It's interesting to note that Roman Reigns did not appear in the recent Make-A-Wish video on WWE TV, which had clips of several WWE Superstars granting wishes. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter points to how Reigns would have had as many scenes as anyone else just a month ago, if not more than anyone else.

Reigns has been one of the top Wish granters in WWE since John Cena has focused more on his Hollywood career. Cena continues to grant some Wishes, but Reigns seemed to be the new face of the WWE - Make-A-Wish partnership until recently. As seen above, Reigns appeared on WWE's The Bump back in February for a special visit with 12 year old Israel Rodriguez from Make-A-Wish.

As noted last month, WWE officials issued an edict that said Reigns was not to be mentioned on WWE TV for the time being. Reigns has not been seen since before WrestleMania 36. He was set to capture the WWE Universal Title from WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, but backed out of the match as he was concerned with working during the coronavirus pandemic because he is immunocompromised due to his battles with leukemia. There is still no word on when Reigns might return to action, but it's been speculated that we won't see him for a while, depending on what happens with the COVID-19 outbreak.

On a related note, Reigns will be appearing this month in "The Wrong Missy" on Netflix. The comedy movie will premiere on Wednesday, May 13.

We noted back in March 2019 that Reigns had filmed the movie in Hawaii, at around the same time he was filming "Hobbs & Shaw" there with The Rock. The movie also stars David Spade, Lauren Lapkus, Geoff Pierson, Sarah Chalke, Molly Sims, Nick Swardson, Jackie Sandler, and Chris Witaske. Tyler Spindel is the director, and the script was written by Kevin Barnett and Chris Pappas. Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Productions is producing the film.

There's no word yet on Reigns' character in the movie. The synopsis for the film reads like this:

"A man accidentally invites a crazy blind date from his past who shares the same name as the woman of his dreams to his work retreat."

Stay tuned for more on Reigns.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

