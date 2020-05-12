WWE SmackDown Superstar Roman Reigns took to Instagram today to remind fans about "The Wrong Missy" on Netflix.

Reigns' second movie will premiere on Netflix tomorrow. Reigns has a small role as Mr. Smith, the husband of Camille, played by actress Candace Smith.

"Swipe right and check me out in #TheWrongMissy , my second film ever!!!! So cool to see @davidspade and @laurenlapkus do their thing! Really enjoyed working with and learning from these two, hope u guys enjoy! Check it out on @netflixfilm tomorrow on May 13!!! @netflixisajoke," Reigns wrote on Instagram.

Reigns included a clip of a restaurant scene with he and actor David Spade.

The Big Dog filmed "The Wrong Missy" in Hawaii while he was out of action with his second leukemia battle last year, around the same time he filmed "Hobbs & Shaw" in Hawaii with The Rock. Besides Spade and Smith, the movie also stars Lauren Lapkus, Geoff Pierson, Sarah Chalke, Molly Sims, Nick Swardson, Jackie Sandler, and Chris Witaske. Tyler Spindel is the director, and the script was written by Kevin Barnett and Chris Pappas. Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Productions is producing the film.

