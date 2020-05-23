- The above video is the top 10 moments from this week's Friday Night SmackDown.

- According to PWInsider, WWE has abandoned the "Rated R Superstar" trademark that they began registering last month.

- Ronda Rousey posted a tribute to Hana Kimura on Instagram.

Kimura passed away at the age of 22. She was a top star at Stardom. Her reaction to an incident on the Japanese reality show, "Terrace House" led fans to attack her online. She posted images of self-harm on Friday.

In Rousey's post, she explained how Cyberbullying is a real thing and a growing threat.

She wrote, "To Hana Kimura and her family, I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. .. There are no words that could possibly heal this wound... Rest In Peace Hana Kimura... If anyone reading this is suffering, know there are resources available to help. If you need someone to talk to on the phone call this number 1-800-273-8255 if you would prefer texting, Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a Crisis Counselor. Cyber Bullying is a very real and growing threat to us all as a society. Succumbing isn't weakness, it's human. We have evolved to feel as if our lives depend on social acceptance because the majority of human history our survival has depended on our social groups and standing within them. I know the trolls that spend their days harassing others online are battling their own mental demons, but please find a way to release your venom in a way that won't poison others. Even a straw's weight can be the one to break a camel's back. Just the tiniest push could be what sends someone over the edge. Be the kindness you wish you received instead of malice and neglect you're trying to pay back. Don't pass it on, protect the world from what you've had to endure instead of spreading it??"

