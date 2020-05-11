WWE has confirmed that RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will make a major career announcement during tonight's pre-taped RAW episode from the closed-set Performance Center in Orlando.

You can see WWE's tweet on the announcement below. WWE had previously confirmed Becky would appear tonight to confront Money In the Bank winner Asuka.

In an update, Twitter source @fightoracle, who has revealed several pro wrestling and MMA scoops over the past few years, reported this afternoon that Becky is pregnant.

"*BREAKING* @BeckyLynchWWE is pregnant. She'll announce it on Monday Night Raw tonight. #TheMan," he wrote, in what should be taken as a rumor for now.

For those who missed it, Lynch addressed her status in a tweet on Sunday, noting that she has not been injured.

She wrote, "Haven't been injured. Haven't been talking much lately. So #Raw can't come soon enough."

Lynch has not wrestled since retaining her title over Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36 last month.

Stay tuned for updates on Becky's status and remember to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET tonight. You can see the full tweets below: